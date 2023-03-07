South Lake Tahoe warns residents of roof collapses due to incoming storm
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe is warning residents of flooding, roof collapses, and other adverse effects from a storm expected to come through the area later this week.
The storm is expected to begin on March 9 and brings the potential for heavy rainfall across the area, resulting in flooding. Roof collapses are also a threat from rain absorbing into the existing snowpack, creating extra weight on roofs that could cause them to collapse.
Just last week, a building in South Lake Tahoe collapsed due to heavy snow.
The city says that, as a general guideline, if you have over three feet of snow on your roof, to consult a professional before attempting to remove it.
There are signs of a compromised roof that may soon collapse, such as:
- Sagging ceiling tiles popping
- New cracks in ceiling sheetrock
- Cracking or creaking noises
- Bowing trusses
- Cracks in walls or masonry
- Doors and windows that no longer, or have trouble, opening and closing
- Severe roof leaks
The city will make sandbags available at the following location:
Fire Station 3
2101 Lake Tahoe Blvd.
Behind the Station
Shovels and bags are provided, but shovels are limited, so you are encouraged to bring your own. Below is a map of flood plain areas, as well as generalized historic localized flooding areas.
