South Lake Tahoe warns residents of roof collapses due to incoming storm

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe is warning residents of flooding, roof collapses, and other adverse effects from a storm expected to come through the area later this week.

The storm is expected to begin on March 9 and brings the potential for heavy rainfall across the area, resulting in flooding. Roof collapses are also a threat from rain absorbing into the existing snowpack, creating extra weight on roofs that could cause them to collapse.

Just last week, a building in South Lake Tahoe collapsed due to heavy snow.

The city says that, as a general guideline, if you have over three feet of snow on your roof, to consult a professional before attempting to remove it.

There are signs of a compromised roof that may soon collapse, such as:

Sagging ceiling tiles popping

New cracks in ceiling sheetrock

Cracking or creaking noises

Bowing trusses

Cracks in walls or masonry

Doors and windows that no longer, or have trouble, opening and closing

Severe roof leaks

The city will make sandbags available at the following location:

Fire Station 3

2101 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

Behind the Station

Shovels and bags are provided, but shovels are limited, so you are encouraged to bring your own. Below is a map of flood plain areas, as well as generalized historic localized flooding areas.

A map of some flood areas in South Lake Tahoe (The City of South Lake Tahoe)

