Sierra snowpack nears records.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For mountain towns in the Sierra, it feels like winter is never-ending.

“It’s just piling up, and piling up and there’s not a lot of time to actually to go through and clear things off before the next batch of snow comes through,” said Andrew Schwartz, the lead scientist at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab.

Schwartz says the snowpack is nearing record levels after consistent storms.

“We’ve moved past the total we got in 2016/2017, making this the third snowiest year since 1991,” he said.

A slew of road closures followed this weekend’s storm, but as the snow cleared today, many drivers took their chance.

“We went to Sacramento last night, spent the night because we knew we couldn’t get over the hill,” Mark Jacks said as he headed into Reno.

“We called for chain control and we were able to see that it was open.”

While this year on the roads may feel similar to the snowfall of 2016, Schwartz says there’s still one main difference.

“Although we’ve technically gotten more snowfall in terms of depth, we actually have gotten less water in that snowpack overall,” he said.

Less water in the snowpack means less help for California and Nevada counties facing drought.

The only question is, when will this year of record snowfall end?

“We’re seeing more snow in the forecast for the next one to two weeks,” Schwartz said.

“Realistically speaking, we are not going to see spring, even though it started a week ago, for quite some time.”

