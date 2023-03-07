Sierra snowpack nears records

“This the third snowiest year since 1991.”
Sierra snowpack nears records.
Sierra snowpack nears records.(KOLO-TV)
By Ashley Grams
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:58 PM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For mountain towns in the Sierra, it feels like winter is never-ending.

“It’s just piling up, and piling up and there’s not a lot of time to actually to go through and clear things off before the next batch of snow comes through,” said Andrew Schwartz, the lead scientist at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab.

Schwartz says the snowpack is nearing record levels after consistent storms.

“We’ve moved past the total we got in 2016/2017, making this the third snowiest year since 1991,” he said.

A slew of road closures followed this weekend’s storm, but as the snow cleared today, many drivers took their chance.

“We went to Sacramento last night, spent the night because we knew we couldn’t get over the hill,” Mark Jacks said as he headed into Reno.

“We called for chain control and we were able to see that it was open.”

While this year on the roads may feel similar to the snowfall of 2016, Schwartz says there’s still one main difference.

“Although we’ve technically gotten more snowfall in terms of depth, we actually have gotten less water in that snowpack overall,” he said.

Less water in the snowpack means less help for California and Nevada counties facing drought.

The only question is, when will this year of record snowfall end?

“We’re seeing more snow in the forecast for the next one to two weeks,” Schwartz said.

“Realistically speaking, we are not going to see spring, even though it started a week ago, for quite some time.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm generic
New round of snow forces new delays, closures
The scene of a fatal Care Flight medical aircraft crash at Stagecoach, Nevada.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Care Flight plane crash identified
Wild horse sign in Douglas County.
Those weren’t just any wild horses the BLM removed
The scene of fatal pedestrian crash on eastbound U.S. 50 in Carson city.
Pedestrian killed crossing US 50 in east Carson City
Carlos Heringer Concha,
Truckee police arrest Reno man for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor

Latest News

Diaper Bank at Women and Chldren's Center of the Sierra
KOLO Diaper Driver underway
A photo of the area of the scene
U.S. 395 closes in Douglas County for fatal collision
FILE - Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar, left, talks with Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony...
Aguilar requests more money for elections in new budget
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
WCSO report shows less crime cases, more arrests