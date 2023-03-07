Sands Regency rebranded as J Resort by Jacobs Entertainment

The J Resort logo has already been added to the west side of the building
By Ben Deach
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:59 PM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As of Tuesday, what was the Sands Regency is now officially the J resort, following six years of ownership from Jacobs Entertainment.

“People aren’t going to believe this was once the Sands,” said VP of Nevada operations Jonathan Boulware when he spoke at Tuesday’s unveiling of the new name.

Boulware says the Sands Regency was a one or two-star resort when they bought it, and they are going to spend $300 million transforming it into a four-star tourist attraction.

The first phase of the makeover includes close to 500 remodeled hotel rooms, a new steakhouse, a three meal restaurant, and new front desk.

Jacobs Entertainment has bought up a lot of the land on Fourth Street in downtown Reno, and chairman Jeff Jacobs is making a bold claim about what his company will do to the area.

“I think Virginia (street) is not quite the destination it used to be,” he said. “I think that 4th street with what we are doing will become the new Virginia.”

Some have criticized the company’s expansion saying they are kicking people out of their homes and reducing the amount of affordable housing. Boulware wanted to take the opportunity to clear that up.

“The people that lived in the motels had the most horrific living conditions,” he explained. “Crime was at an all-time high. To take those people and relocate them into apartments warms out hearts because that is what happened. And it makes us feel good about what we did for our community.”

The first phase of the remodel will be complete in June, with phase 2 to follow.

