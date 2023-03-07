RTC releases new app for riders

The app is part of RTC’s five-year transit improvement plan
A graphic of the RTC app
A graphic of the RTC app(The RTC)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:46 AM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County is unveiling a new app for passengers to aid in ride planning and other tasks.

The app is called Transit and will give real-time vehicle information and service alerts as well as trip planning. Riders can plan trips using both the RTC RIDE fixed-route transit service and RTC FlexRIDE service.

Passengers can also pay for their bus fare using the app. Customer service surveys will also be pushed out through the app.

RTC Washoe passengers are automatically upgraded in the app with a free Royale subscription. The subscription will add additional features, special RTC Washoe branding, and new customization options.

Riders will have access to other features such as customizable themes, and personalized emoji avatars.

The app is part of RTC’s five-year transit improvement plan. The app is free and available for download on Google Play or the Apple App Store.

