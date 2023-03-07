North Tahoe Fire reports ‘alarming’ increase in gas leaks, carbon monoxide emergencies

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Gas leaks and carbon monoxide-related emergencies are on the rise around Lake Tahoe. North Tahoe Fire says they account for 20% of the non-EMS calls it has responded to in 2023.

Many of the CO-related calls are the result of snow piling up on top of combustion-appliance vents, buried foundation vents, or obstructed generator ventilation vents.

Gas leaks are also on the rise. Many homes have propane tanks or natural gas meters buried under snow. Repeated freeze-and-thaw cycles combined with combined with the weight of the snow can put extreme pressure on gas lines.

North Tahoe Fire warns that when snow is cleared, it should not be piled around a tank or meter. Homeowners should also avoid using sharp tools, such as shovels, in those areas. Use a brush or broom instead.

If you smell gas, call 9-1-1 immediately.

