Mono County provides an update on area conditions, coming storm

MONO COUNTY, California (KOLO) - Mono County is providing its residents with an update on an incoming storm, as well as its efforts to recover from the damage from the last one.

The county says another atmospheric river storm is expected to hit the area later this week on Friday or Saturday. They ask residents to prepare by digging out propane tanks and lines and clearing roofs as much as possible.

The storm is expected to bring between one to three inches of precipitation but be warmer than previous storms the area has seen. Almost all of that precipitation is expected to be rain at 7,000 feet and lower.

Areas from 7-9,000 feet will see a mixture of rain and snow, and those above 9,000 feet will see snow.

Their concern is that the falling rain will become absorbed by the existing snowpack, creating additional weight stress for roofs and other facilities that could cause structure failures.

Crews from Caltrans and CAL Fire are arriving in the area to help with snow removal. Crews and equipment will arrive today, Tuesday, to help support local storm and recovery efforts.

Power was also restored for all of Mono County Monday evening, including all of Bridgeport and communities such as Twin Lakes. Mono County does add, however, that it could be in to next week or later before the transmission equipment that was damaged or destroyed by avalanches is permanently replaced.

A warming center has been set up by the county in Bridgeport at Memorial Hall, located at 73 N School Street. The center will provide three meals a day, and there are currently plans to keep it open through the coming storm and into next week if needed. Call 760-924-4633 for more information.

The Carson Valley Inn will be honoring a rate of $89 plus tax in the main hotel until March 31 for anyone displaced or without power. No pets are allowed, and you can call 1-800-321-6983 for reservations.

U.S. 395 is now open from the junction of U.S. 395 and S.R. 203 to Bishop and areas to the south. The highway is open from the junction to Lee Vining but closed from Lee Vining to Bridgeport due to avalanches. The highway is open from Bridgeport north.

Mono County says there is no estimated time for reopening of the section of U.S. 395 north of Lee Vining. They do say, however, that they expect Caltrans will have avalanche control work done by tonight. Their best estimate is that this area will be closed for at least this week and into next week.

S.R. 167 from U.S. 395 to the Nevada state line is closed. The Benton Crossing Road is also fully closed.

