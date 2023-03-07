Lawsuit filed to force decision on protections for Nevada fish

The Center has sought protections for the fish since 202
A tui chub
A tui chub(The Nevada Department of Fish and Wildlife)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:28 AM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Arizona (KOLO) - The Center for Biological Diversity has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to force a decision on whether it will protect Nevada’s Fish Lake Valley tui chub under the Endangered Species Act.

The suit was filed in Tucson and also seeks protections for Utah’s least chub.

Their suit says the Service is violating the Endangered Species Act by delaying action on the species, which they say are engendered by groundwater pumping.

“These small fishes are an incredibly important part of the Great Basin’s natural heritage, and they’re teetering on the brink of extinction,” said Krista Kemppinen, Ph.D., a senior scientist at the Center. “The longer the Service waits to protect these fishes the greater the chance that they’ll disappear forever. We’re in the midst of an extinction crisis and these little minnows are running out of time.”

The Center has sought protections for the fish since 2021.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild horse sign in Douglas County.
Those weren’t just any wild horses the BLM removed
Winter storm generic
New round of snow forces new delays, closures
The scene of fatal pedestrian crash on eastbound U.S. 50 in Carson city.
Pedestrian killed crossing US 50 in east Carson City
Carlos Heringer Concha,
Truckee police arrest Reno man for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor
on February 28th, I-80 was closed in both directions from Applegate to the state line.
I-80 closure brings big economic impact

Latest News

Fish at the Sparks Marina
Sparks Marina to be stocked with 3,000 trout
Tuesday AM Weather
Tuesday AM Weather
International Women's Entrepreneurship Symposium
International Women’s Entrepreneurship Symposium happening at UNR
North Tahoe Fire
North Tahoe Fire reports ‘alarming’ increase in gas leaks, carbon monoxide emergencies