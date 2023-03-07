KOLO Diaper Driver underway

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The diaper bank here at the Women and Children’s Center is filled from floor to ceiling.

But ask the director here how long this supply will last?

“About 3 weeks,” says Pam Russell, Director of the Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra.

Less than a month. And Russell says these days it could be less time. That’s because the demand had gone up 66% since 2021.

Moms like Diana Antunez with daughter Darla, has a son at home and another baby on the way. She’s a stay-at-home mom, her husband works full time. They often find their budget coming up short at the end of the month.

“Rent, transportation, bills, phone bills, food, we have EBT, SNAP, it is not enough,” says Antunez. “Clothing for the kids. Diapers are 40 to 60 dollars.”

Diana is the average mom who comes to the Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra for help.

While she can get a supply of diapers at no charge twice a month. She plans on coming here for a mommy class where for just participating she can take home diapers weekly.

But Pam Russell says more and more families are in need of diapers. She doesn’t have an exact cause, but she says inflation, transportation, and rent are all putting pressure on families who are doing the best they can.

“There is no substitute,” says Russell. “You can’t use bags, you can’t use rags, you can’t use newspaper God forbid. Without diapers babies are cranky, their needs are being met. Moms get depressed because they are fulfilling needs the way they are supposed to.”

Russell says diapers in three, five and six are most in demand, But the center will take all sizes.

Wipes are needed as well. Full or partial packages are welcome.

Diana says the center has been invaluable to her family and she doesn’t know what she would do without it. She asks those who can help please make a donation.

“If you have the ability, if you are in the position to help others, do it,” says Diana.

“How many first-time moms knew exactly what to expect?” asks Russell. “And the tools they needed. I say let’s give moms a break.”

Just as with our successful Toys for Tots Program, we hope to fill our studio this time with diapers over the next four weeks.

We will also take gift cards so the center can buy the diapers on their own.

It seems like a daunting task, but our viewers have never let us down. Don’t forget the wipes.

Local babies will thank you.

