KOLO Cooks: AACT culinary students show off award-winning dessert from state championship

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chefs young and old(er) took over the KOLO Cooks kitchen during this week’s cooking segment. Joining Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes, Morning Break welcomed Jay Rathmann from BJ’s BBQ and a mentor at AACT, along with four of his young chefs-in-training (Noah Musni, Dylan Highline, Kaylee Martin and Kaya Bañuelos).

Rathmann and his team of high school students took first place at the statewide culinary and management competitions in Las Vegas last weekend. They earned their ticket to the national stage in Washington, D.C. the first week of May. Congratulations are also in order for McQueen High School students who took second place in both Culinary and Management categories.

The AACT team showed Morning Break viewers how to make one of their award winning desserts, including edible pinecones!

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.