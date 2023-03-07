Paradise Park fire under investigation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An investigation into a fire at Teglia Paradise Park remains ongoing after playground equipment was damaged over the weekend.

The Reno Firefighters Association says they were called to the park for a fire at the play structure early Saturday morning. Reno Fire officials say evidence left at the scene indicates that the fire was likely started by a homeless person.

The park was in the process of getting new renovations when the fire broke out, including a new playground and restroom.

