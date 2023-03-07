International Women’s Entrepreneurship Symposium happening at UNR

In Celebration of International Women’s Day 3/8/23
International Women's Entrepreneurship Symposium
International Women's Entrepreneurship Symposium(KOLO)
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:16 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, the Ozmen Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Nevada, Reno is hosting it’s fourth International Women’s Entrepreneurship Symposium (IWES).

The two-day event kicks off Tuesday 3/7/23 at 3:30 p.m. with a leadership workshop led by Laura Jackson, Music Director and Conductor for Reno Philharmonic Orchestra. Followed by a networking reception, giving attendees a chance to mingle with the innovative women in our community and beyond.

On Wednesday, starting at 2 p.m., symposium attendees will have the chance to listen and learn from speakers who have taken risks to become leaders in their respective fields.

The Ozmen Center’s director, Mehmet Tosun, says hosting events like this are important and personal, having a daughter himself, saying he wants young women to have role models to be inspired by.

“I really want her, and others like her, to feel like they can achieve great things, to be confident in what they do, take risks, take leadership roles,” said Tosun.

It’s women supporting women, and men supporting women too.

Its all happening at the University’s Knowledge Center, the event is open to the public, you just have to register. To learn more about the Ozmen Center for Entrepreneurship, visit www.unr.edu/business/centers/ozmen.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild horse sign in Douglas County.
Those weren’t just any wild horses the BLM removed
Winter storm generic
New round of snow forces new delays, closures
The scene of fatal pedestrian crash on eastbound U.S. 50 in Carson city.
Pedestrian killed crossing US 50 in east Carson City
Carlos Heringer Concha,
Truckee police arrest Reno man for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor
on February 28th, I-80 was closed in both directions from Applegate to the state line.
I-80 closure brings big economic impact

Latest News

Tuesday AM Weather
Tuesday AM Weather
Gov. Edwards endorses Shawn Wilson for 2023 governor
Gov. Edwards endorses Shawn Wilson for 2023 governor
North Tahoe Fire
North Tahoe Fire reports ‘alarming’ increase in gas leaks, carbon monoxide emergencies
The funding would create a centralized statewide voter registration database.
Aguilar requests more money for elections