International Women’s Entrepreneurship Symposium happening at UNR

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, the Ozmen Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Nevada, Reno is hosting it’s fourth International Women’s Entrepreneurship Symposium (IWES).

The two-day event kicks off Tuesday 3/7/23 at 3:30 p.m. with a leadership workshop led by Laura Jackson, Music Director and Conductor for Reno Philharmonic Orchestra. Followed by a networking reception, giving attendees a chance to mingle with the innovative women in our community and beyond.

On Wednesday, starting at 2 p.m., symposium attendees will have the chance to listen and learn from speakers who have taken risks to become leaders in their respective fields.

The Ozmen Center’s director, Mehmet Tosun, says hosting events like this are important and personal, having a daughter himself, saying he wants young women to have role models to be inspired by.

“I really want her, and others like her, to feel like they can achieve great things, to be confident in what they do, take risks, take leadership roles,” said Tosun.

It’s women supporting women, and men supporting women too.

Its all happening at the University’s Knowledge Center, the event is open to the public, you just have to register. To learn more about the Ozmen Center for Entrepreneurship, visit www.unr.edu/business/centers/ozmen.

