Fashion designer, Isaac Mizrahi, shares how his career as come full circle, bringing him back to the stage

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Time is running out to get your tickets to see Isaac Mizrahi & His Six Piece Band perform at the Eldorado Showroom Tuesday and Wednesday, March 7-8.

The fashion designer is known for dressing stars like Meryl Streep and Barbra Streisand. He was also in the critically acclaimed documentary “Unzipped;” a former judge on Project Runway and is a famous fashion icon from QVC Network. Ahead of his tour stop in Reno, Mizrahi stopped by Morning Break to talk about the twists and turns his career has taken to bring him where he is today.

During his performances, you’ll quickly see why this gifted artist is more than a first-class cabaret singer with range, wit and style. Mizrahi is also a master storyteller and showman who will make you laugh; move you and inspire you to celebrate life. Isaac Mizrahi is a sure bet to entertain and enthrall you. Accompanied by his six-piece band, Isaac will perform a catalog of specially selected songs, while sharing his wondrous musings on everything in his glorious world.

Shows both nights start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from just $35-$70 and are available online.

Isaac Mizrahi’s New York Times best-selling memoir I.M. is also available for purchase online.

