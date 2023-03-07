Fashion designer, Isaac Mizrahi, shares how his career as come full circle, bringing him back to the stage

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:59 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Time is running out to get your tickets to see Isaac Mizrahi & His Six Piece Band perform at the Eldorado Showroom Tuesday and Wednesday, March 7-8.

The fashion designer is known for dressing stars like Meryl Streep and Barbra Streisand. He was also in the critically acclaimed documentary “Unzipped;” a former judge on Project Runway and is a famous fashion icon from QVC Network. Ahead of his tour stop in Reno, Mizrahi stopped by Morning Break to talk about the twists and turns his career has taken to bring him where he is today.

During his performances, you’ll quickly see why this gifted artist is more than a first-class cabaret singer with range, wit and style. Mizrahi is also a master storyteller and showman who will make you laugh; move you and inspire you to celebrate life. Isaac Mizrahi is a sure bet to entertain and enthrall you. Accompanied by his six-piece band, Isaac will perform a catalog of specially selected songs, while sharing his wondrous musings on everything in his glorious world.

Shows both nights start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from just $35-$70 and are available online.

Isaac Mizrahi’s New York Times best-selling memoir I.M. is also available for purchase online.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild horse sign in Douglas County.
Those weren’t just any wild horses the BLM removed
Winter storm generic
New round of snow forces new delays, closures
The scene of fatal pedestrian crash on eastbound U.S. 50 in Carson city.
Pedestrian killed crossing US 50 in east Carson City
Carlos Heringer Concha,
Truckee police arrest Reno man for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor
on February 28th, I-80 was closed in both directions from Applegate to the state line.
I-80 closure brings big economic impact

Latest News

A graphic of the RTC app
RTC releases new app for riders
KOLO Cooks AACT Culinary Team
KOLO Cooks: AACT culinary students show off award-winning dessert from state championship
KOLO Cooks AACT Culinary Team
AACT Culinary Team on Morning Break
BELIEVE sign to be lit for Women’s History Month
Dress for Success Reno - Northern Nevada
Your Hour, Her Power