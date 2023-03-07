Bill introduced to State Legislature would exempt some vets from parking fees

The bill was introduced as AB 203
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:52 PM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A bill introduced into the Nevada State Legislature Tuesday would exempt Purple Heart veterans and the families of those killed in the line of duty from parking fees, as well establish personalized license plates.

The bill was introduced by Assemblyman Gregory Hafen II of District 36.

If passed, AB 203 would exempt Purple Heart veterans and the families of those who died in the line of duty, or who died from injuries sustained while on active duty to the Armed Services of the United States from state parking fees.

It would also allow for special license plates to be personalized for those who qualify, indicating that they are exempt from such parking fees.

“The families of those who sacrificed their lives to defend our freedoms deserve our support,” said Assemblyman Gregory Hafen. “This is just a small token of our appreciation, honoring our decorated veterans and the memory of those we lost in the line of duty.”

