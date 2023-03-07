BELIEVE sign to be lit for Women’s History Month

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be lighting up the BELIEVE sign in honor of Women’s History Month.

The ceremony to light the sign up will take place on March 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the City Plaza, located at 10 N. Virginia Street.

“We proudly celebrate the incredible contributions of women to American history and to our local community,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “We have come such a long way when it comes to female leadership at the City of Reno with a majority female Council, 13 women on the City’s leadership team, and Reno’s first female Chief of Police!”

The sign will be lit up purple, the internationally recognized color of women and gender equality. Attendees are encouraged to wear purple for the event.

