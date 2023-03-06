WCSO report shows less crime cases, more arrests

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is releasing their annual state of their office.

The fourth annual report provides a look at arrests, use of force, crime index and more.

In 2022, there were 1,441 crime cases, which is less cases than in 2021. They also had 927 arrests, which is more arrests than the year before. Overall, there were more violent cases and arrests in 2022.

On the roads, there were 377 traffic accidents in 2022, which is an 8% decrease from 2021 and 6,420 citations in 2022, which is a 4% increase from the year before.

“We continue to embrace comprehensive approaches to address the needs in our community while combating crime, reducing recidivism, and fostering trust with those we serve, said Sheriff Darin Balaam. “We have ambitious goals ahead and promise to work diligently, professionally, and purposefully to achieve them.”

You can read the full report here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.