U.S. 395 closes in Douglas County for fatal collision

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - A fatal collision in Gardnerville has closed a portion of U.S. 395 in Douglas County.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says U.S. 395 Northbound is closed at Service Drive near the Walmart in Gardnerville. They say it will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Traffic is being detoured via Grant Avenue to Carrick Lane to Southgate Drive.

