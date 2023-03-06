Special chance to watch Oscar nominees in Reno this week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Cinemark is bringing back its Oscar Movie Week Festival that runs from Monday through the day of the Oscars on Sunday.

People can buy a pass and watch all of this year’s Best Picture, Best Live Action and best Animated Short Film nominees at the Century Riverside 12 in downtown Reno and Century Summit in south Reno.

A festival pass is $40 and can be purchased at Cinemark.com/movieweek. Festival passes also entitle people to get 50 percent off popcorn during Oscar Movie Week.

Individual showtime tickets are available at standard pricing with showtimes beginning Monday. All Best Live Action and Animated Short Film nominees are bundled into one viewing for $10 from Friday through Sunday.

