NDOT facing staffing shortages

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The back-to-back storms have been putting a strain on the Nevada Department of Transportation’s (NDOT) maintenance crews, as they work around the clock to try and keep the roads clear. Particularly, as the agency is trying to navigate staffing shortages.

NDOT officials say these staffing shortages are starting to impact the levels of service they strive to maintain. The government agency is facing a 65% vacancy rate throughout Northwestern Nevada, forcing maintenance crews to prioritize which roads get cleared first, with highways being at the top of that list. Then, moving to those bigger main streets, like McCarran Blvd.

With the agency’s priority being the safety of everyone on the roads, they’re looking to hire more crew members.

“We routinely are looking to hire highway maintenance personnel, and its a great opportunity for training but also an opportunity to launch a career that helps benefit the safety and connectivity of all of Nevada,” said Meg Ragonese, NDOT Spokesperson.

Highway Maintenance Crew positions are critical all year. To learn more about NDOT’s open positions you can click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.