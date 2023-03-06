More Spaghetti Bowl work will force lane reductions

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Additional work on the Spaghetti Bowl will force lane reductions through this week.

Crews will be working on neighborhood walls and traffic striping, forcing lane reductions on eastbound and westbound Second Street, between the northbound and southbound I-580 ramps from March 6 to March 10 from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The northbound ramp on I-580 from Second Street will be closed nightly Wednesday and Thursday.

Lane reductions will also take place on east and westbound Mill Street, between Kietzke Lane and Greg Street through March 10 from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

