Monday Motivations: Mental health advocate, Brooke Siem, shares how asking for help saves time, energy

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Why is asking for help so hard? For many ego and pride gets in the way. However, most of the time asking for help can save time and energy. We won’t spend hours and hours frustrated at the task we’re struggling to understand. Whether you want to learn a new hobby, transition into a new career, or simply get emotional or mental support- asking for help may be the most beneficial thing you can do.

Watch Monday’s interview with Brooke Siem to learn more.

Brooke Siem’s debut memoir, “May Cause Side Effects,” chronicles the turmoil of antidepressant withdrawal and how she was forced to rebuild her life after 15 years of taking a medley of prescription medicine. You can find some of Brooke’s other work and profiles in The Washington Post, EatingWell Magazine and Psychology Today.

Brooke Siem is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. You can follow Siem on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.