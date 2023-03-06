Monday Motivations: Mental health advocate, Brooke Siem, shares how asking for help saves time, energy

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:08 AM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Why is asking for help so hard? For many ego and pride gets in the way. However, most of the time asking for help can save time and energy. We won’t spend hours and hours frustrated at the task we’re struggling to understand. Whether you want to learn a new hobby, transition into a new career, or simply get emotional or mental support- asking for help may be the most beneficial thing you can do.

Watch Monday’s interview with Brooke Siem to learn more.

Brooke Siem’s debut memoir, “May Cause Side Effects,” chronicles the turmoil of antidepressant withdrawal and how she was forced to rebuild her life after 15 years of taking a medley of prescription medicine. You can find some of Brooke’s other work and profiles in The Washington PostEatingWell Magazine and Psychology Today.

Brooke Siem is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. You can follow Siem on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm generic
New round of snow forces new delays, closures
The scene of a fatal Care Flight medical aircraft crash at Stagecoach, Nevada.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Care Flight plane crash identified
Wild horse sign in Douglas County.
Those weren’t just any wild horses the BLM removed
The scene of fatal pedestrian crash on eastbound U.S. 50 in Carson city.
Pedestrian killed crossing US 50 in east Carson City
Winter storm hits Reno/Sparks.
City of Reno prepares for winter conditions

Latest News

Two children sit on a sofa looking as a phone and a tablet.
AG Ford encourages screen time limits for teens
Tip A Cop Fundraiser Preview for Morning Break
Mark your calendars for upcoming Special Olympics Tip-A-Cop fundraiser
Leprechaun Race 2023
Limited spots remain open for this weekend’s Leprechaun Race 2023
Troy Driver makes a court appearance on Monday
Driver pleads not guilty; waives right to a speedy trial