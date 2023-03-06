Mark your calendars for upcoming Special Olympics Tip-A-Cop fundraiser

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:26 AM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Special Olympics Nevada will be hosting its annual “Tip-a-Cop” fundraiser Wednesday, March 8. Representatives from local law enforcement agencies, along with Special Olympics athletes, will be the “celebrity waiters” at Texas Roadhouse (150 Damonte Ranch Parkway) passing out drinks, taking pictures and making sure that you have a good time.

Brianne McGowan-Durfee, Northern NV Development Director for Special Olympics Nevada, and Craig Arnett, Enforcement Investigator with the Nevada Transportation Authority, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to the event. Arnett also encouraged those in law enforcement to reach out to him and Durfee if they’re interested in taking a shift at the restaurant.

The event is happening Wednesday, March 8 from 3-9 p.m.

All tips earned from the event goes toward local Special Olympic athletes. For any donation, Texas Roadhouse will provide a free appetizer card.

To learn more about Special Olympics Nevada, and their various fundraisers, click here.

