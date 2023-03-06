Limited spots remain open for this weekend’s Leprechaun Race 2023

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:17 AM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Time is running out to participate in the St. Patrick’s Leprechaun Race 2023.

Race organizer, Kelly Corrigan, stopped by Morning Break to remind folks to sign up to claim their spots now.

The race takes place Sunday, March 12 at 8:30 a.m. The 5K run and walk will take competitors through the Midtown and Wells Avenue districts, starting and ending at The Discovery. It is family friendly and costumes are encouraged.

Just like last year, awards will be given to runners who “beat the leprechaun.” Yes, there will be a speedy real life leprechaun to compete against. If your time is faster than hers, then you will earn a special prize.

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm generic
New round of snow forces new delays, closures
The scene of a fatal Care Flight medical aircraft crash at Stagecoach, Nevada.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Care Flight plane crash identified
Wild horse sign in Douglas County.
Those weren’t just any wild horses the BLM removed
The scene of fatal pedestrian crash on eastbound U.S. 50 in Carson city.
Pedestrian killed crossing US 50 in east Carson City
Winter storm hits Reno/Sparks.
City of Reno prepares for winter conditions

Latest News

Two children sit on a sofa looking as a phone and a tablet.
AG Ford encourages screen time limits for teens
Tip A Cop Fundraiser Preview for Morning Break
Mark your calendars for upcoming Special Olympics Tip-A-Cop fundraiser
Troy Driver makes a court appearance on Monday
Driver pleads not guilty; waives right to a speedy trial
Brooke Siem on Asking for Help
Monday Motivations: Mental health advocate, Brooke Siem, shares how asking for help saves time, energy