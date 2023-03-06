Limited spots remain open for this weekend’s Leprechaun Race 2023

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Time is running out to participate in the St. Patrick’s Leprechaun Race 2023.

Race organizer, Kelly Corrigan, stopped by Morning Break to remind folks to sign up to claim their spots now.

The race takes place Sunday, March 12 at 8:30 a.m. The 5K run and walk will take competitors through the Midtown and Wells Avenue districts, starting and ending at The Discovery. It is family friendly and costumes are encouraged.

Just like last year, awards will be given to runners who “beat the leprechaun.” Yes, there will be a speedy real life leprechaun to compete against. If your time is faster than hers, then you will earn a special prize.

Click here to learn more.

