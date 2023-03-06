KOLO Diaper Drive to help the Women’s and Children’s Center of the Sierra

Drop off at 4850 Ampere Drive
Drop off at 4850 Ampere Drive(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:56 AM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 News Now is kicking off another donation drive for families in need. The Women’s and Children’s Center of the Sierra is looking for diaper donations.

We’re asking you all to help us fill our studio with diapers and wipes! The most needed sizes are 3, 5 and 6 months.

You can drop off your donations during regular business hours.

Our TV station’s address is 4850 Ampere Drive.

You have until the end of the month to donate.

