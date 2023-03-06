Elko Police looking for suspects after armed robbery

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - Police in Elko are looking for suspects in an Elko gas station robbery.

The Elko Police Department says they responded to the Sinclair Gas Station on North 5th Street on March 4 for a report of an armed robbery.

A witness told police two people, each dressed in dark clothing and wearing masks, entered the gas station and took money. Both were armed with what appeared to be semiautomatic handguns.

A patron who was inside the store at the time was held at gunpoint.

The suspects fled the scene in what police say appeared to be a white four door sedan, possibly a Toyota that was occupied by one additional person. Elko Police say it appeared to be waiting while the robbery was committed.

An image of a car allegedly involved (The Elko Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Elko Police Department at 775-777-7310, or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.