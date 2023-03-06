Elko Police looking for suspects after armed robbery

A patron who was inside the store at the time was held at gunpoint
Security footage of the robbery in Elko
Security footage of the robbery in Elko(The Elko Police Department)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:44 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - Police in Elko are looking for suspects in an Elko gas station robbery.

The Elko Police Department says they responded to the Sinclair Gas Station on North 5th Street on March 4 for a report of an armed robbery.

A witness told police two people, each dressed in dark clothing and wearing masks, entered the gas station and took money. Both were armed with what appeared to be semiautomatic handguns.

A patron who was inside the store at the time was held at gunpoint.

The suspects fled the scene in what police say appeared to be a white four door sedan, possibly a Toyota that was occupied by one additional person. Elko Police say it appeared to be waiting while the robbery was committed.

An image of a car allegedly involved
An image of a car allegedly involved(The Elko Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Elko Police Department at 775-777-7310, or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm generic
New round of snow forces new delays, closures
The scene of a fatal Care Flight medical aircraft crash at Stagecoach, Nevada.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Care Flight plane crash identified
Wild horse sign in Douglas County.
Those weren’t just any wild horses the BLM removed
The scene of fatal pedestrian crash on eastbound U.S. 50 in Carson city.
Pedestrian killed crossing US 50 in east Carson City
Winter storm hits Reno/Sparks.
City of Reno prepares for winter conditions

Latest News

Two children sit on a sofa looking as a phone and a tablet.
AG Ford encourages screen time limits for teens
Tip A Cop Fundraiser Preview for Morning Break
Mark your calendars for upcoming Special Olympics Tip-A-Cop fundraiser
Leprechaun Race 2023
Limited spots remain open for this weekend’s Leprechaun Race 2023
Troy Driver makes a court appearance on Monday
Driver pleads not guilty; waives right to a speedy trial
Brooke Siem on Asking for Help
Monday Motivations: Mental health advocate, Brooke Siem, shares how asking for help saves time, energy