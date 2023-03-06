Aguilar requests more money for elections in new budget

He says it would make elections consistent
FILE - Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar, left, talks with Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony...
FILE - Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar, left, talks with Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony during the opening of the 82nd session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes, File)(Tom R. Smedes | AP)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:30 PM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar is requesting millions for voter registration as part of his 2023-2025 budget request.

He presented his budget for the Office of the Secretary of State on Monday. In it, he requested $30 million to implement a centralized statewide voter registration and elections management system.

He is also requesting $15 million to overhaul Nevada’s business licensing portal.

“Updating the state’s technology is critical to ensuring our government is transparent and accessible – Nevadans deserve systems that work for them and doesn’t make their lives harder,” said Secretary Aguilar.

“These technology upgrades to our election and business licensing systems have long been needed – and our office is ready to use this funding to make great improvements across the state. I’m thankful for the team in the Secretary of State’s Office for their endless dedication to making these systems work better for all Nevadans,” he continued.

The $30 million would fund the implementation of the Voter Registration and Elections Management Solution, which would create a centralized statewide voter registration database.

This system was passed in 2021 as AB 422. Aguilar says it would make elections consistent across all Nevada counties and increase transparency in voter data.

His requested budget also includes the following:

  • Language access to translate critical business, election and public, information provided by the Secretary of State’s Office,
  • New staff positions to support the business portal and elections teams,
  • Mail ballot tracking and notification system,
  • NVSOS.gov website redesign

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm generic
New round of snow forces new delays, closures
The scene of a fatal Care Flight medical aircraft crash at Stagecoach, Nevada.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Care Flight plane crash identified
Wild horse sign in Douglas County.
Those weren’t just any wild horses the BLM removed
The scene of fatal pedestrian crash on eastbound U.S. 50 in Carson city.
Pedestrian killed crossing US 50 in east Carson City
Carlos Heringer Concha,
Truckee police arrest Reno man for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor

Latest News

Sen. Tammy Baldwin wants cow’s milk to be the only milk
Sen. Tammy Baldwin pushes for legislation that would require relabeling of plant-based milks following release of new FDA guidance 
Two children sit on a sofa looking as a phone and a tablet.
AG Ford encourages screen time limits for teens
Walgreens
Cortez Masto calls on Walgreens to dispense abortion pill
A mushroom cloud from the Hood Test, which was part of Operation Plumbbob at the Nevada Test...
Rosen helps push legislation for Nevadans harmed by Cold War nuke testing