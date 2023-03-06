Aguilar requests more money for elections in new budget

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar is requesting millions for voter registration as part of his 2023-2025 budget request.

He presented his budget for the Office of the Secretary of State on Monday. In it, he requested $30 million to implement a centralized statewide voter registration and elections management system.

He is also requesting $15 million to overhaul Nevada’s business licensing portal.

“Updating the state’s technology is critical to ensuring our government is transparent and accessible – Nevadans deserve systems that work for them and doesn’t make their lives harder,” said Secretary Aguilar.

“These technology upgrades to our election and business licensing systems have long been needed – and our office is ready to use this funding to make great improvements across the state. I’m thankful for the team in the Secretary of State’s Office for their endless dedication to making these systems work better for all Nevadans,” he continued.

The $30 million would fund the implementation of the Voter Registration and Elections Management Solution, which would create a centralized statewide voter registration database.

This system was passed in 2021 as AB 422. Aguilar says it would make elections consistent across all Nevada counties and increase transparency in voter data.

His requested budget also includes the following:

Language access to translate critical business, election and public, information provided by the Secretary of State’s Office,



New staff positions to support the business portal and elections teams,



Mail ballot tracking and notification system,





NVSOS.gov website redesign

