2023 USBC Open Championships begin at the National Bowling Stadium

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 119th annual US Bowling Congress (USBC) Open Championships is officially underway. Sunday marks day two of 143 consecutive days of bowling at the National Bowling Stadium.

“We’re coming back to the stadium for the first time since 2016, so we’re excited to get competition underway; this week competitors from all over the country and the world are going to be making their way to Reno to bowl, put up their score and try to take home some prize money while they’re at it,” said Aaron Smith, spokesperson with USBC.

Approximately 50,000 bowlers are expected to come to Reno to participate in the competition, that runs through July 24, 2023.

“Winning a title here is just about as prestigious as it gets in the sport of bowling, players try their whole lives to get titles here,” said Smith.

If you want to keep up with how the competition is going you can head out to the National Bowling Stadium, as competitions run daily from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m., or click here.

For more information on the USBC Open Championships, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.