Wolf Pack loses in overtime to UNLV

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Elijah Harkless scored 24 points and Jackie Johnson III added seven in the overtime as UNLV defeated Nevada 69-67 on Saturday night.

Reno missed a close shot at the buzzer to tie the game and lost at home for the first time this season.

Harkless had eight rebounds for the Rebels (18-12, 7-11 Mountain West Conference). Luis Rodriguez scored 14 points while shooting 3 for 12 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free throw line, and added 13 rebounds. Johnson shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Jarod Lucas led the way for the Wolf Pack (22-9, 12-6) with 23 points and six rebounds. Kenan Blackshear added 18 points and two steals for Nevada.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

UNLV (18-12)

Muoka 2-4 0-0 4, Gilbert 0-0 0-0 0, Harkless 10-22 1-2 24, Nowell 1-5 0-0 2, Webster 4-7 0-0 10, Rodriguez 3-12 7-9 14, Johnson 5-9 0-0 12, McCabe 0-6 0-0 0, Burist 0-2 0-0 0, Hall 1-5 0-0 3, Iwuakor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-72 8-11 69.

NEVADA (22-9)

Coleman 2-3 0-4 4, Williams 3-7 0-1 6, Baker 3-7 2-2 8, Blackshear 4-15 9-12 18, Lucas 6-11 10-12 23, Davidson 3-8 2-4 8, McIntosh 0-2 0-0 0, Foster 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 23-35 67.

Halftime_UNLV 31-21. 3-Point Goals_UNLV 9-34 (Harkless 3-10, Johnson 2-5, Webster 2-5, Hall 1-1, Rodriguez 1-6, Burist 0-1, McCabe 0-2, Nowell 0-4), Nevada 2-12 (Blackshear 1-2, Lucas 1-6, Powell 0-1, Williams 0-1, Davidson 0-2). Fouled Out_Muoka, Harkless. Rebounds_UNLV 44 (Muoka, Rodriguez 13), Nevada 39 (Williams 12). Assists_UNLV 12 (Harkless 4), Nevada 18 (Williams 5). Total Fouls_UNLV 27, Nevada 18. A_11,327 (11,536).

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.