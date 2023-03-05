Reno/Sparks NANBPWC celebrates local women during their annual Women’s History Month brunch

Saturday morning, the Reno/Sparks chapter of the National Association of Negro Business and...
Saturday morning, the Reno/Sparks chapter of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, Inc. (NANBPWC) hosted its annual Women’s History Month brunch at the Gold and Silver Inn.(KOLO)
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:12 PM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saturday morning, the Reno/Sparks chapter of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, Inc. (NANBPWC) hosted its annual Women’s History Month brunch at the Gold and Silver Inn.

Local women, innovators, who have paved their way contributing to the community; celebrating each other during the special brunch.

“We all need to hear their stories and capture it for the future women in the community coming up, you have to have some type of role model, and women have a lot to say and we’ve done a lot,” said Marvell Phillips, President of Reno/Sparks NANBPWC.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal Care Flight medical aircraft crash at Stagecoach, Nevada.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Care Flight plane crash identified
Winter storm generic
New round of snow forces new delays, closures
Northbound Interstate 580 closed at North McCarran Boulevard due to weather.
Northbound I-580 reopens after 3-hour closure
This is a screenshot of video taken by Aliana Rushing showing the traffic mess in Washoe...
Blowing snow, poor visibility cause 36-vehicle mess in Washoe Valley
The scene of a fuel spill on Interstate 80 east of USA Parkway.
Tractor-trailer hauling fuel crashes on I-80 between Sparks and Fernley

Latest News

Wolf Pack logo.
Wolf Pack loses in overtime to UNLV
State officials urge people to rive safely to avoid winter accidents like this.
Nevada officials: Stay off the roads, but here’s some tips if you travel
Carlos Heringer Concha,
Truckee police arrest Reno man for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor
Ghost Army Exhibit
Ghost Army Exhibit