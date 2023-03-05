Reno/Sparks NANBPWC celebrates local women during their annual Women’s History Month brunch

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saturday morning, the Reno/Sparks chapter of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, Inc. (NANBPWC) hosted its annual Women’s History Month brunch at the Gold and Silver Inn.

Local women, innovators, who have paved their way contributing to the community; celebrating each other during the special brunch.

“We all need to hear their stories and capture it for the future women in the community coming up, you have to have some type of role model, and women have a lot to say and we’ve done a lot,” said Marvell Phillips, President of Reno/Sparks NANBPWC.

