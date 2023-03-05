Nevada officials: Stay off the roads, but here’s some tips if you travel

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -As another major winter storm moves through western Nevada and the Sierra, state agencies are asking people not to travel.

But they have tips for those who do travel.

The northern command of the Nevada State Police had 1,895 calls for service in the past week, helped 464 motorists and responded to 97 slide-off incidents, the Nevada Department of Public Safety said. Troopers also responded to 132 injury crashes. They are investigating 24 hit-and-runs and 193 crashes with property damage.

Most crash-causing violations were from traveling too fast on snow and ice conditions and from slide-offs due to vehicles not being prepared for the weather.

Troopers also made 851 traffic stops which led to 21 arrests.

Nevada Department of Transportation highway maintenance crews worked 12-hour shifts to provide 24-hour-a-day snow removal on the nearly 1,120 miles of state highway in northwestern Nevada. In one recent winter storm, They spent 1,500 hours to clear highways and spread 2,300 cubic yards of salt and sand for better highway traction.

Before going, check tires, breaks, lights, battery, wipers, defroster, heater and vehicle fluid levels. Carry tire chains, a flashlight, an ice scraper, a snow shovel, first aid supplies, extra clothes and gloves, a blanket, flares and non-perishable food and water.

State officials also offered these winter driving tips:

Only travel in winter weather when necessary, leave enough time to safely reach your destination and plan your route to help avoid snowy/icy areas and steep hills.

Before driving, check weather and road conditions by dialing 511 within Nevada (or 1-877-NV-ROADS outside of Nevada) or logging on to www.nvroads.com

Drivers can also view live traffic cameras and sign up for free traffic alerts for their state road commute.

Share your travel itinerary so others know when to expect you.

Remove snow and ice from all vehicle windows, mirrors, lights, turn signals and license plates.

Buckle up.

Turn on headlights to see and be seen.

Do not rely solely on GPS to find alternate routes, as it could lead to unmaintained roadways or hazardous areas.

Slow down. Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not winter road conditions.

Avoid quick starts, stops and fast turns. Accelerate, brake and steer smoothly and gradually.

Do not brake suddenly.

Keep additional distance from other vehicles.

Watch carefully for snow removal equipment, first responders, tow trucks and stranded motorists and vehicles – move over and do not pass without good distance and sight clearance.

Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses, and shaded areas.

Beware black ice.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.