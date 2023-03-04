Wanted sex offender arrested in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a wanted sex offender in Washoe County.

38-year-old Jacob Dulaney absconded from his parole in October 2021 when he cut off his ankle monitor and went on the run. He was being supervised on parole in California on charges of being a sex offender who failed to register.

On Feb. 26, 2023, the State of California learned Dulaney was in Reno, and contacted the Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit for help locating Dulaney.

He was arrested on March 1 by RSONU Detectives and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Dulaney was convicted of sexual penetration by force in 2002 in California. He also has multiple convictions for failing to register in California and has since failed to register as a sex offender in Nevada.

