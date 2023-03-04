Truckee police arrest Reno man for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) -The Truckee Police Department arrested a Reno man Thursday on suspicion of trying to have sex with a minor.

Carlos Heringer Concha, 43, described as a claims manager, was booked on charges of contacting a minor with intent to have sex, arranging to go to a meeting with a minor to have sex, annoying a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and showing or sending harmful material to seduce a minor.

Truckee police conducted the sting operation in the Glenshire area of Truckee with the FBI, the regional Human Exploitation And Trafficking team and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Concha is being held in the Nevada County jail on $250,000 bail.

“We encourage all parents to take proactive efforts in monitoring the online activity of their children, and to engage in meaningful conversation about the potential dangers of social media and other online chat platforms,” Truckee police said.

