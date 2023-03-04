Those weren’t just any wild horses the BLM removed

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) -Wild horses have no lack of advocates, but the bands of horses living in the Pine Nut Mountains east of Gardnerville have an army of people in their corner, people who know them not collectively as a symbol of western freedom, but individually, almost as well as they know their own family members.

They’ve been watched over for decades by a non-profit group of volunteers, the Pine Nut Wild Horse Advocates, They’ve taken their attention to a new level, closely monitoring the various bands, even managing them, holding their numbers in check with injections of birth control medication delivered by dart.

Each horse has a name and these volunteers can cite history and family dynamics on a very personal level. The most famous is Blue, an older blue roan, in his golden years, retired with one faithful mare and a son.

“Her name is “Lady,” says Mary Cioffi, president of the group. “They have a son that is like a pampered spoiled child. He’s five and he’s still living with his parents.”

Stories like this are posted on the group’s Facebook page and closely followed by thousands worldwide. Many have traveled here to see the horses firsthand, enough that local government recognizes them as an ecotourism asset.

But when wild things come in contact with people, it’s they who usually pay the price.

People who live in the rural neighborhood below the Pine Nuts include many who expect the occasional visit and the advocates put a lot of energy into getting out the word that anyone who feels otherwise and encounters problems should call them and not the government.

Feeding them is not a good idea. In fact, it’s against the law, but that’s what someone did recently, dropping off bales of hay and throwing them in the ditch by the side of a busy road.

Responding to a report of another band that had already returned to the mountains on their own, a BLM crew set up a trap on nearby federal land. Over days 18 horses, a red chestnut named Blondie’s complete band, was removed and taken to the BLM corrals at Palomino Valley.

“Weather would have solved it,” said Cioffi. “As soon as the snow melted they would have gone back up into the mountains where they belong.”

Blondie and six others were scheduled to be gelded Friday, forever changing them and their family, removing an entire genetic line from the wild population.

If a sanctuary can’t be found to take them, they will be put up for online auction. Most are past the age where they are likely to be adopted which narrows their eventual destinations, none of them good.

Sanctuaries are mostly full of other mustangs rescued to keep them from Mexican slaughterhouses.

So, it’s very possible these once free-roaming symbols will spend the rest of their days in muddy corrals supported by the taxpayer.

“If we don’t find sanctuaries for these horses then they go into long-term holding. That will cost the taxpayers almost a million dollars. Every one of those horses will cost the taxpayers between $45 and $50,000 for the life of that horse.”

It is hard to see any winners. There will still be horses here. Some fan favorites will be gone and they will be missed by many. Those left will still occasionally come down and leave manure on household lawns, perhaps generating more complaints and further removal.

