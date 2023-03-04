Lombardo orders flags at half-staff for Care Flight crash

A U.S. flag at half staff.
A U.S. flag at half staff.(MGN)
By Steve Timko
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:18 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Gov. Joe Lombardo ordered flags to be flown at half-staff starting Saturday to honor the people killed in the Care Flight crash in Lyon County that killed five.

The order applies to the state capitol and all state buildings and grounds.

It starts at sunrise and continues until the last of the memorial services for the five who were killed

Following the Feb. 24 Care Flight crash in which the medical airplane broke apart before hitting the ground in Stagecoach, Lombardo issues this statement:

“Donna and I are mourning the lives lost in last night’s tragic Care Flight accident. Our hearts are heavy today. We are sending our prayers and deepest condolences to REMSA Health and to all families that were impacted.”

