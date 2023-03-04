Fire department K-9 dies during search and rescue mission

Authorities say a K-9 named Balko died Friday night while conducting a search inside a downtown...
Authorities say a K-9 named Balko died Friday night while conducting a search inside a downtown St. Louis building.(St. Louis Fire Department)
By Lucas Sellem and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 2:56 PM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - First responders in Missouri say one of their search and rescue team members has died.

The St. Louis Fire Department reported a K-9 from its search and rescue unit died on Friday night.

Officials said the K-9, named Balko, tragically died while performing a search at the Railway Exchange Building in downtown St. Louis.

The fire department said it is with “profound sadness” it announces Balko’s death.

According to authorities, Balko was 6 years old. He is credited with working on several searches, including a large building fire in January in the St. Louis area.

“Rest easy, Balko. We’ll take it from here,” the department shared on social media.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal Care Flight medical aircraft crash at Stagecoach, Nevada.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Care Flight plane crash identified
Winter storm generic
New round of snow forces new delays, closures
Northbound Interstate 580 closed at North McCarran Boulevard due to weather.
Northbound I-580 reopens after 3-hour closure
This is a screenshot of video taken by Aliana Rushing showing the traffic mess in Washoe...
Blowing snow, poor visibility cause 36-vehicle mess in Washoe Valley
The scene of a fuel spill on Interstate 80 east of USA Parkway.
Tractor-trailer hauling fuel crashes on I-80 between Sparks and Fernley

Latest News

The Crosby Independent School District in Texas has approved a four-day instructional week.
School district in Texas approves move to 4-day schedule: ‘Needed to be done’
Severe storms to bring snow to the Northeast. (PAUL SOLO via CNN Newsource)
Heavy snow slams Northeast; storm cleanup begins in South
Carlos Heringer Concha,
Truckee police arrest Reno man for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor
Large fire and smoke from overturned tanker on fire on US 15 in Maryland.
VIDEO: Fiery tanker crash kills driver, burns Maryland homes