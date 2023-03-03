Women interested in construction careers invited to Hammers & Hope event in Reno

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:01 AM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In honor of National Women in Construction Week, the Nevada State Contractors Board (NSCB) will hold the second annual “Hammers & Hope” event, geared towards introducing/highlighting the many construction industry career opportunities for women in the community.

Susie Broili from the Nevada State Contractors Board stopped by Morning Break to share why this is such a great event for women already in the construction industry, interested in joining the construction industry or even just interested in a career change and want to learn more about opportunities for women.

“Hammers & Hope” takes place Monday, March 6 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Reno City Hall. There will be a panel discussion with industry experts providing information on the varied careers in construction and current/available training and job opportunities. Women professionals will lead “mentor” breakout sessions with interested attendees to provide an in-depth look at working “in the field,” how to get started, and what it takes to make construction a fulfilling lifelong career. In addition, the event will feature a career fair with representatives from across the construction industry, allowing participating companies to recruit future workers and/or provide access to services.

The event is free to attend. To RSVP, please email panels@nscb.state.nv.us. Click here to learn more.

