Winter storm preparation ahead of this weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The break from winter storms is going to be coming to an end this weekend. North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District recommends regrouping and preparing now.

When it comes to the home, be sure to double-check smoke and CO alarms. Have two emergency exit plans and clear your driveway, walkways, and exits of any ice or snow. In the case of an emergency, make sure the house address is visible

Have a safety plan if the power goes out.

Roofs should also be clear of major snow buildup.

If you must drive, have an emergency kit packed with blankets, clothes, a flashlight, food, and water. Charge your cell phone, have your ice scraper brush, and keep your gas tank full.

While these tips are advised, the National Weather Service is anticipating dangerous and impossible driving conditions in the Sierras.

NWS discourages any mountain travel.

If you do get caught in the storm, stay in your car and wait for help. Keep your exhaust clear of snow and run your engine occasionally to keep it warm.

Helpful Contact Phone Numbers/Websites:

NV 511 Traveler Information System - Call 511 within Nevada or 877-NVROADS outside of Nevada, www.safetravelusa.com/nv

CAL TRANS Road Conditions – Call 800/427-7623, http://www.dot.ca.gov/hq/roadinfo/

Incline Village General Improvement District (IVGID) Public Works - Call 775/832-1203, https://www.yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) - Call 775/328-3001, https://www.washoesheriff.com/

North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District (NLTFPD) – Call 775/831-0351, www.nltfpd.org

Southwest Gas (SWG) Emergency Dispatch - 800/772-4555 (Northern Nevada and California), https://www.swgas.com/

NV Energy - Call 775/834-4100, https://www.nvenergy.com/

Liberty Utilities – Call 800/782-2506, https://libertyutilities.com/

Sierra Avalanche Center – Call 530-587-3558, ext. 257 https://www.sierraavalanchecenter.org/contact-us

Washoe County Emergency Management – Call 775/337-5898, https://www.washoecounty.gov/em/

Washoe County Community Services/Snow & Ice/Where’s My Plow/IVCB Winter Parking - https://www.washoecounty.gov/csd/operations/roads/Snow%20and%20Ice/index.php

Code Red Regional Alert Notification - https://www.washoecounty.gov/em/RegionalAlerts.php

