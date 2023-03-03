Rosen helps push legislation for Nevadans harmed by Cold War nuke testing

WASHIINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen is joining her colleagues in introducing legislation to help people harmed by radiation during Cold War era nuclear weapons testing.

The Downwinders Parity Act would extend eligibility for compensation due to illnesses caused by radiation exposure at the Nevada National Security Site in Clark County.

The bill would amend the existing Radiation Exposure Compensation Act to ensure all people in Clark County who were present during the testing and were exposed to radiation are eligible for federal compensation.

“Nevadans exposed to radiation and harmed as a result of atomic weapons tests during the Cold War deserve better compensation,” said Senator Rosen. “That’s why I joined my colleagues in introducing legislation to expand coverage for federal compensation for those impacted by Cold War atomic weapons testing.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.