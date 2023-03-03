Prosecutor charges teen with murder; accused in crash that killed 9-year-old

Investigators said Zachary Fargo was running from a Christian County deputy, driving 117 mph at...
Investigators said Zachary Fargo was running from a Christian County deputy, driving 117 mph at the time of the crash.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:36 AM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A teenager in Missouri was charged with murder for a deadly high-speed crash that killed a 9-year-old boy in July 2022.

The Christian County prosecutor charged Zachary Fargo on Wednesday with second-degree murder, assault and resisting arrest resulting in death, KY3 reported.

The crash killed Alex Finley, a fourth-grade student at John Thomas School of Discovery.

Investigators said Fargo was running from a Christian County deputy, driving 117 mph at the time of the crash.

They said he failed to stop at a red light, causing him to slam into a van.

The driver and another passenger in the van suffered serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal Care Flight medical aircraft crash at Stagecoach, Nevada.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Care Flight plane crash identified
Winter storm generic
New round of snow forces new delays, closures
Northbound Interstate 580 closed at North McCarran Boulevard due to weather.
Northbound I-580 reopens after 3-hour closure
This is a screenshot of video taken by Aliana Rushing showing the traffic mess in Washoe...
Blowing snow, poor visibility cause 36-vehicle mess in Washoe Valley
The scene of a fuel spill on Interstate 80 east of USA Parkway.
Tractor-trailer hauling fuel crashes on I-80 between Sparks and Fernley

Latest News

Retired Army Col. Paris Davis, an Ohio native, who is set to receive the Medal of Honor for his...
LIVE: After decades, Black Vietnam vet at last getting his due: Medal of Honor
FILE - Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar, left, talks with Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony...
Nevada elections head pushes training, manual amid turnover
Ellen Gilland arrived on a walker during her court appearance at the Volusia County court.
Judge sets bond for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband
Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison Friday in the deaths of his wife and son.
Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh