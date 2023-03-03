Memorial to be held for Care Flight crew killed in crash

The scene of a fatal Care Flight medical aircraft crash at Stagecoach, Nevada.
The scene of a fatal Care Flight medical aircraft crash at Stagecoach, Nevada.(Storey Hays)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:47 PM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A private vigil will be held Friday for the Care Flight crews killed in last week’s plane crash.

The vigils will not be made open to the public out of respect for the family but can be viewed online here. It will take place March 3 at 9:14 p.m.

In addition, a public memorial will be held on March 8 at 2:00 p.m. at the Reno Sparks Convention Center. More information will be made available once confirmed.

GoFundMe accounts have been set up for all five killed in the crash. They can be found here:

REMSA has created a webpage for the public to upload photos and videos that may be included in public tributes to those who died. That page can be found here.

