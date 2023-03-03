Ghostlight Theater Company presents “The Rocky Horror Show” in Reno, Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “T﻿he Rocky Horror Show” is here like you’ve never seen it before. Ghostlight Theater Company brings this classic musical to life by performing with a live band in the Reno-Sparks area from March 10-11 and 17-18 and in Carson City March 24-25. Be prepared to laugh, gasp, and dance in your seat.

Director Tabitha Andrews joined cast members Cassie Moore (Columbia), Savannah Santos Bishop (Magenta) and Hannah Sage Sloan (Magenta) on Morning Break to talk about taking on such an iconic show.

Watch some of the cast perform “Science Fiction/Double Feature” on Morning Break:

Shows in Reno-Sparks will be performed at the Musician Rehearsal Center (581 Dunn Circle, Sparks). Dates, times and tickets for the Reno shows can be purchased here.

The cast will perform at the Brewery Arts Center - Blackbox Theater (449 W King Street, Carson City) March 24-25. Dates, times and tickets for the Carson City shows can be purchased here.

You can learn more about Ghostlight Theater Company on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.