Fire crews respond to explosion in South Lake Tahoe

A photo of the blaze
A photo of the blaze
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEYERS, California (KOLO) - South Lake Tahoe Fire and Rescue responded to the area of Arrowhead Drive for a reported explosion Thursday afternoon.

They were called in as mutual aid to assist the Lake Valley Fire District.

When they arrived, the found a fully involved second story of a residential home.

They say a nearby fire hydrant was not dug out from the snow, which was needed to combat a fire of this size. It took a considerable amount of time to dig it out once to be used on the fire.

