Crash in Esmeralda County kills 1

A crash claimed the life of an elderly man on Wednesday
A crash claimed the life of an elderly man on Wednesday(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:33 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESMERALDA COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Wednesday crash in Esmeralda County claimed the life a 74-year-old man, Nevada State Police say.

On March 1 around 10:50 a.m., NSP troopers were called to U.S. 95 near the town of Tonopah for reports of a crash.

Their preliminary investigation found that a black Toyota pickup was traveling north on U.S. 95 when it traveled across the southbound travel lane, drove off the southbound lane and overturned. NSP says the driver was going too fast for the adverse road conditions.

The driver, James Lusk, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was transported from the scene for treatment.

