COVID, flu vaccines being offered at weekend pow wow

The event is free and open to the public
FILE: An image of a person getting a vaccine shot
FILE: An image of a person getting a vaccine shot(Source: CNN/file)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:44 AM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District will be offering flu and COVID vaccines during a health fair and pow wow event.

The vaccines will be offered to everyone five years and older this Saturday at Galena High School from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event will include food, crafts, and health fair vendors as well as a Royalty and Drum contest.

The event is free and open to the public.

“We are grateful to continue to work with our community partners to make COVID-19 vaccines accessible to all by meeting people where they are,” said District Health Officer Kevin Dick. “We thank the Nevada Urban Indians for putting together a great event that connects our community members with health resources while also sharing and preserving their traditions with attendees.”

For more information about the COVID vaccine in Washoe County, click here :www.COVID19Washoe.com

