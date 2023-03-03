Cancer Community Clubhouse provides connection and resources for cancer survivors

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:05 AM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cancer Community Clubhouse (CCC) is a Reno-based nonprofit that helps cancer patients and survivors of all ages and their loved ones get connected with others who have been through similar situations. They offer free community-based programs in Northern Nevada to improve quality of life, create personal connections and empower the lives of our members.

Executive director, Natalie Stevenson, and program director, Michelle Taylor, stopped by Morning Break to share their heart for people impacted by cancer.

CCC is the only ongoing and independent cancer survivorship program in Northern Nevada. The non-profit was founded by Stevenson who is a cancer survivor herself. Through her own experience she realized that cancer survivors often experience long-term physical, mental and emotional side effects. However, cancer centers are less helpful at addressing those issues, leaving survivors without supportive resources as they move forward with their lives during and after treatment.

While cancer centers focus on treating the disease, local organizations pull together to fill important gaps in survivorship support. CCC offers five different survivorship programs each month: Therapeutic Art, Coffee Connection, Lunch & Learn, Mindful Living and a Metastatic (Stage 4) Peer-to-Peer group.

