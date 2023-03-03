California homicide suspect arrested in Winnemucca

Johnathan James Wall
Johnathan James Wall(Winnemucca Police Department)
By Steve Timko
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:21 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) -A Winnemucca Police Department officer pulled over a vehicle Thursday for having an obstructed license plate and ended up arresting a man wanted for homicide in California.

Johnathan James Wall, 38, is being held on $1 million bail in Winnemucca.

Winnemucca police said Wall has a warrant for his arrest for homicide in California but did not provide a location or other details.

The arrest began with a routine traffic stop on West Winnemucca Boulevard. Police said Wall initially gave police false identification information.

He is awaiting extradition to California.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal Care Flight medical aircraft crash at Stagecoach, Nevada.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Care Flight plane crash identified
Winter storm generic
New round of snow forces new delays, closures
Chloe Edwards, a student at North Valleys High School.
Family of murdered teen shares harrowing eyewitness account
Northbound Interstate 580 closed at North McCarran Boulevard due to weather.
Northbound I-580 reopens after 3-hour closure
This is a screenshot of video taken by Aliana Rushing showing the traffic mess in Washoe...
Blowing snow, poor visibility cause 36-vehicle mess in Washoe Valley

Latest News

Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
Tesla logo
Tesla 2 done deal
Tesla logo
Tesla 2 done deal
Washoe County Regional Animal Services in Reno, Nevada.
Good Samaritan rescues abandoned puppies