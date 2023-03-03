California homicide suspect arrested in Winnemucca
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:21 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) -A Winnemucca Police Department officer pulled over a vehicle Thursday for having an obstructed license plate and ended up arresting a man wanted for homicide in California.
Johnathan James Wall, 38, is being held on $1 million bail in Winnemucca.
Winnemucca police said Wall has a warrant for his arrest for homicide in California but did not provide a location or other details.
The arrest began with a routine traffic stop on West Winnemucca Boulevard. Police said Wall initially gave police false identification information.
He is awaiting extradition to California.
