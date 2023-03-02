US sues Lassen County landlord for allegedly sexually harassing tenants

SUSANVILLE< Calif (KOLO) -The U.S. Justice Department last week sued a Lassen County rental property owner who allegedly groped his female tenants and retaliated against those who refused his sexual advances, among other claims.

The government sued Joel Nolen, who owned and operated the properties, in federal court in California.

The suit also named Shirlee Nolen, his wife, and Nolen Properties LLC as defendants.

The suit charges Joel Nolen sexually harassed female clients at least since 2011. It said he managed at least 60 rental properties in Lassen County and also rental properties in San Joaquin County, Calif.

It alleges Joel Nolen:

Offered housing-related benefits in exchange for sexual contact;

Made unwelcome sexual comments and advances to female tenants;

Entered the homes of female tenants without their permission;

Subjected female tenants to unwelcome touching and groping;

Subjected female tenants to unwelcome sexual acts;

And took adverse housing-related actions against female tenants who refused his sexual advances.

The Nolens could not be reached for comment.

“No one should ever feel unsafe or suffer sexual harassment in their home, especially at the hands of their housing provider,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, said in a statement. “The Justice Department is committed to vigorously enforcing the Fair Housing Act and holding landlords and housing providers accountable when they sexually harass their tenants.”

Phillip A. Talbert, U.S. attorney for the eastern district of California, said other landlords will be held accountable when they sexually harass clients.

The lawsuit seeks monetary damages, civil penalties to vindicate the public interest and a court order barring future discrimination.

Individuals who believe that they may have been victims of sexual harassment or other types of housing discrimination at rental dwellings owned or managed by Joel Nolen, Shirlee Nolen, or Nolen Properties LLC, or who have other information that may be relevant to this case, can contact the Housing Discrimination Tip Line at 1-833-591-0291, select 1 for English, and select option number 2, then option number 7 to leave a message. Individuals may also email the Justice Department at fairhousing@usdoj.gov or submit a report online. Reports also may be made by contacting the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development at 1-800-669-9777 or by filing a complaint online.

