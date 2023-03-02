State Senate to consider bill making mustang Nevada’s state horse

(KGWN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:43 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Senate will hear a bill next week to designate wild mustangs as the Nevada state horse.

On March 7, the Nevada Senate Committee on Natural Resources will consider SB90, an effort being led by Washoe County school children.

Fourth graders and their teachers at Doral Academy will conduct a virtual lobby day with their in-district representatives. The kids will tell their representatives what the designation would mean to them.

“The wild horses, like Nevadans, are rugged, self-reliant, independent, and free,” said Kris Thompson, Project Manager of the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center. “This simple, short legislative declaration would enshrine what is already true here in Nevada and in the hearts of Nevada voters.”

A poll shows 86% of Nevadans believe the mustang should be protected as important symbols for the state.

“Nevada isn’t Nevada without its wild horses,” said Ronni Hannaman, Executive Director of the Carson City Chamber of Commerce. “These animals are an important part of our state’s history, culture and tourism and should be recognized as such.”

