Sawdust fire in Verdi area difficult to fight

The scene of a sawdust fire on Cabela Drive near Verdi.
The scene of a sawdust fire on Cabela Drive near Verdi.(Luis Latino/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:29 PM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERDI, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire discovered Wednesday afternoon in a sawdust hopper in the Verdi area was proving difficult to fight, the Reno Fire Department said.

They got the call at about 4:30 p.m. on Cabela Drive near Boomtown.

The sawdust can also be explosive, making the fire more difficult to fight. They had to be careful approaching it to put water on it.

“Obviously we have very low temperatures right now and we’re lobbing a lot of water at this to cool it, so we have icy conditions,” said Battalion Chief Brad Drum. “The water that’s going inside this elevated platform is going to increase the weight on the structure and the legs supporting it. So, we are worried about that, but we have evacuation distances set for that.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal Care Flight medical aircraft crash at Stagecoach, Nevada.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Care Flight plane crash identified
Chloe Edwards
14-year-old stabbing victim identified by Washoe County
Winter storm generic
New round of snow forces new delays, closures
Chloe Edwards, a student at North Valleys High School.
Family of murdered teen shares harrowing eyewitness account
Northbound Interstate 580 closed at North McCarran Boulevard due to weather.
Northbound I-580 reopens after 3-hour closure

Latest News

U.S. Justice Department
US sues Lassen County landlord for allegedly sexually harassing tenants
SNAP Program EA benefits ending soon
Pandemic-era SNAP benefits ending soon; creating food insecurity concerns
NRS.218E as it appears in statue
State senator stickler for NRS. 218E witness testimony
Tracing device on Mayor Hilary Schieve's car
Push To Find Who Had PI Track Mayor Moves Forward