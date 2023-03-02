Rosen, Cortez Masto press Biden for new Reno veteran’s hospital

Nevada U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, left, and Jacky Rosen.
Nevada U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, left, and Jacky Rosen.(Associated Press)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:27 AM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto are asking President Biden to include a request for a new veteran’s hospital in Reno in his 2024 budget.

They are asking for the new hospital to replace the existing VA Sierra Nevada Health System.

The VA submitted a request to renovate the existing medical center in 2012 to address infrastructure issues and expand it to include a clinical and research wing.

Since that time, it has since been determined that it would be more cost effective and quicker to simply build a new facility.

“The best solution for veterans is to construct a new state-of-the-art clinical space in Reno to improve patient access to modernized and expanded services and programs,” the Senators’ letter continued wrote in part. “A 21st-century facility is critical to best serving Nevada’s veterans with lifesaving medical services that are continually in high demand. Reno veterans have been waiting for an updated medical facility since 2012, and it is for the reasons laid out in this letter that we urge that your Fiscal Year 2024 budget include a request to construct a new VA medical center to replace the existing VASNHCS medical center in Reno, Nevada.”

