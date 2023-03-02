Reno Baker competes on the Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship: Easter!

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno has some very talented people. Our biggest little city will now be well represented on the national stage as one of our best pastry chefs competes on Food Network! This coming Monday, Kevin Futamachi will be showing off his talent on the Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship: Easter edition!

Kevin Futamachi is the Bakery and Pastry Chef at the Renaissance Resort. It will be his third baking competition as he goes head-to-head with chefs across the nation baking and creating Easter-themed edible masterpieces. He has had a passion for pastries since he was a kid, Futamatchi shared with us that his favorite dessert to bake is wedding cakes.

He shares with KOLO 8 Morning Break just how intense the baking competitions were and what it was like to represent our Reno community.

You can see Kevin make his sweet easter treats Monday, March 6th at 1 p.m.

