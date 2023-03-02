Reno Baker competes on the Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship: Easter!

By Karlie Drew
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:21 AM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno has some very talented people. Our biggest little city will now be well represented on the national stage as one of our best pastry chefs competes on Food Network! This coming Monday, Kevin Futamachi will be showing off his talent on the Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship: Easter edition!

Kevin Futamachi is the Bakery and Pastry Chef at the Renaissance Resort. It will be his third baking competition as he goes head-to-head with chefs across the nation baking and creating Easter-themed edible masterpieces. He has had a passion for pastries since he was a kid, Futamatchi shared with us that his favorite dessert to bake is wedding cakes.

He shares with KOLO 8 Morning Break just how intense the baking competitions were and what it was like to represent our Reno community.

You can see Kevin make his sweet easter treats Monday, March 6th at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal Care Flight medical aircraft crash at Stagecoach, Nevada.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Care Flight plane crash identified
Winter storm generic
New round of snow forces new delays, closures
Chloe Edwards, a student at North Valleys High School.
Family of murdered teen shares harrowing eyewitness account
Northbound Interstate 580 closed at North McCarran Boulevard due to weather.
Northbound I-580 reopens after 3-hour closure
This is a screenshot of video taken by Aliana Rushing showing the traffic mess in Washoe...
Blowing snow, poor visibility cause 36-vehicle mess in Washoe Valley

Latest News

Storey County prepares for Tesla expansion.
State board approves $330 million in tax breaks for Tesla
National Consumer Protection Week
Free seminar, other resources offered during National Consumer Protection Week
MidTown First Thursdays
The luck of the Irish will be with you at this month’s Reno MidTown First Thursdays
Reno Aces Fan Fest Preview
Come on out to Greater Nevada Field for the Reno Aces annual fan fest